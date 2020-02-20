|
|
Ann M. Kovalcik
Garfield - Ann M. Kovalcik, 98, of Garfield, N.J., passed away on Feb. 19, 2020. Visitation will be on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home, 486 Pompton Ave., Cedar Grove, N.J. The Funeral Mass will be offered on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, 184 Ray St., Garfield, with interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook, N.J. Memories and condolences maybe shared at shookscedargrove.com.
Ann was born in Newark, N.J. to the late Leon and Jozefa Perapeka, and was a long-time resident of Garfield. Prior to retiring, Ann was a clerk for the State of New Jersey Dept. of Labor's Unemployment Office in Passaic. In her early years, she was a member of the Polish Falcons Athletics Club. She was a member of the Rosary Society of Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Garfield.
Predeceased by her husband, Andrew Joseph Kovalcik, her parents, brothers, Edward and Stephen Perapeka, and son-in-law, Gil. She is survived by her loving children, Kenneth Kovalcik (Diane), Bruce S. Kovalcik (Annette), Terrence Kovalcik (Corrin) and Debra Ann Riou; cherished grandchildren, Michelle (Brian), Stephen (Kathy), Andrea, Alec (Maryjean), Devin, and Kristen (Keith); and dear great-grandchildren, Ryann, Aidan, Lilah, Opal, Shale, Rowan, and Lily.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The , stjude.org.