|
|
Ann M. Pavick
Clifton - Ann M. Pavick (nee Heidelberger) 92, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2019. She was born in New York City. She lived in Waldwick before moving to Clifton in 1951.
She was an executive secretary at Howe Richardson Scale Company and Pacquet Oneida, Inc. before retiring in 1996.
Ann was a member of the Allwood Community Church and a former member of Trinity Methodist Church of Clifton. She was a member of the Leisure Time Friends and Young at Heart. Ann volunteered for many years in the Clifton Library Book Nook, and she was an avid supporter of St. Peter's Haven food pantry.
Ann is predeceased by her husband, Elmer J. Pavick, and her stepson, Richard E. Pavick.
Ann is survived by her daughter, Gail Sorenson McGettigan and husband Stephen McGettigan, her son, Stephen Pavick and wife Patty Pavick, and four grandchildren; Holly Sorenson, Kerry Sorenson, Nicholas Pavick and Michael Pavick and her stepson, John H. Pavick.
Visiting Friday 3:30 - 8 PM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Funeral Saturday 10:00 AM at the funeral home, with a service at 10:30 AM. Interment Crest Haven Memorial Park. www.ShookFH.com