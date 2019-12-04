Services
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
3:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Pavick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann M. Pavick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann M. Pavick Obituary
Ann M. Pavick

Clifton - Ann M. Pavick (nee Heidelberger) 92, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2019. She was born in New York City. She lived in Waldwick before moving to Clifton in 1951.

She was an executive secretary at Howe Richardson Scale Company and Pacquet Oneida, Inc. before retiring in 1996.

Ann was a member of the Allwood Community Church and a former member of Trinity Methodist Church of Clifton. She was a member of the Leisure Time Friends and Young at Heart. Ann volunteered for many years in the Clifton Library Book Nook, and she was an avid supporter of St. Peter's Haven food pantry.

Ann is predeceased by her husband, Elmer J. Pavick, and her stepson, Richard E. Pavick.

Ann is survived by her daughter, Gail Sorenson McGettigan and husband Stephen McGettigan, her son, Stephen Pavick and wife Patty Pavick, and four grandchildren; Holly Sorenson, Kerry Sorenson, Nicholas Pavick and Michael Pavick and her stepson, John H. Pavick.

Visiting Friday 3:30 - 8 PM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Funeral Saturday 10:00 AM at the funeral home, with a service at 10:30 AM. Interment Crest Haven Memorial Park. www.ShookFH.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -