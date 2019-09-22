Services
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 340-7077
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace RC Church
Maywood, NJ
Maywood - PHARAO, Ann M. (nee Rossi), age 104, of Maywood, died on September 20, 2019. Born and raised in the Bronx, NY, she lived there 33 years settling in Maywood 71 years ago. She was a fashion designer over 50 years working retiring from Gimbels Department Store, Paramus in 1977. She was a parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Peace RC Church, Maywood, and an active member of the Maywood Senior Citizen Club where she was an honorary trustee and the trip coordinator. Ann is predeceased by her husband, Michael in 1998, and her siblings, Fred Rossi and Mary Gram. She is survived by her devoted son, Raymond Pharao and wife Barbara (nee Tramentozzi), and her two loving care givers, Janina and Eva. Visiting Monday 4 to 8 pm. The funeral is Tuesday, September 24, 2019, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 9:30 am followed by a 10:30 am mass at Our Lady Queen of Peace RC Church, Maywood. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. The Pharao family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com
