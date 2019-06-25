Services
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
(201) 384-0700
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist RC Church
Bergenfield, NJ
New Milford/Venice,FL - Ann M. Qualey (nee Tatro) 85 of New Milford, NJ and Venice, Fl passed away June 22, 2019. Before retiring she was a head teller for Bank of America, Venice, FL, where she was also a Past Exalted Ruler of Venice - Nokomis Lodge # 1854, B.P.O.E. Beloved wife of the late Nick Tamborino and Jack Qualey. Devoted mother of Donna Battista and her husband John, John Tamborino and the late Debra Leitner. Dear sister of Walter Tatro, Jr. Loving grandmother of Melissa Monaco and her husband Jason, Lauren Leitner, Anna Leitner, John Battista and his fiancé Barbara Esposito, Ashley Leitner and great grandmother of Corey and A.J. The funeral will leave Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 S. Washington Avenue, Bergenfield, Friday morning at 9:30 for the funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist RC Church, Bergenfield at 10. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, Schaghticoke, NY. Visiting Thursday 2-4 and 7-9pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the at would be appreciated.
