Ann M. Taylor (nee Pallatta)
Whiting Township - Ann M. Taylor (nee Pallatta), 88 of Whiting Township, formerly of Ridgefield Park passed away peacefully on September 14, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Born in Teaneck, she married William (Bill) Taylor and settled in Ridgefield Park where they lived for many years prior to retiring and moving to Whiting, NJ. Prior to retirement, Ann was an office manager for Millennium Graphix and Printing Unlimited. Ann was predeceased by her beloved husband Bill to whom she was married for 59 years. She is survived by her brothers Nicholas Pallatta of Ocala, Florida, Frank Pallatta (Rita) of Monroe Township, three children William (June) of Allendale, Nancy Smida (Don) of Tom's River, and Melanie Taylor of Atlantic Highlands, NJ.
Ann was devoted to her family and was known for driving back from her Florida vacation home for ANY family event from a school play to a dance recital and even a regular birthday party. She was blessed with eight grandchildren Tiffany Hogue (Andrew), Billy Taylor (Toni), Amanda Chapman (Billy), Jason Smida (Ashley), Sean Smida (Krystal), Zachary Taylor, Trevor Smida (Taylor), and Morgan Taylor, and cherished her thirteen great-grandchildren Sydney, Alex, Bradley, Abby, Conner, Scarlett, Jaxson, Dexter, Charlotte, Brooklyn, Luke, Veronica, and Oliver.
The family would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to the incredible staff at Brandywine Reflections and Serenity Hospice in Brick, NJ who provided exceptional care during her final weeks and days.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, from 4 - 8 PM at Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home, 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park, NJ. A funeral Mass will we be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 10 AM at St. Francis Catholic Church, Mount Vernon Street, Ridgefield Park, NJ with interment to follow at Madonna Cemetery in Fort Lee, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ann's memory may be made to the at . vorheesingwersen.com