Ann Mancini
Cliffside Park - Age 94 of Cliffside Park, NJ on August 15 2019 Devoted Wife of the late Nicholas, Beloved Mother of Nicholas and his wife Linda and Lisa Tarabokija and her husband John (Sparky), Dear Sister of the late William, Frank Acquafredda and Nettie Casper, Loving grandmother of Steve Tarabokija and his wife Sandra, Drew Tarabokija and his wife Rachael, Mark Mancini and Jared Mancini (Ruta), Cherished great-grandmother of Leo and Raefaella Mancini and Bella Grace Tarabokija. Ann was born in West New York, NJ on July 9 1925 to the late Rafael Acquafredda and Anna (nee Giachetti) and lived in Cliffside Park most of her life and was a retired machine operator for Robison-Anton Embroidery in Fairview, NJ Visiting on Monday August 19 2019 from 4 to 8 pm at Konopka Funeral Home 9046 Palisade Ave, North Bergen, NJ Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10;30 AM at Our Lady of Grace Church. Fairview, Interment, Fairview Cemetery, Fairview NJ