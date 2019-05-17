|
Ann Marie Lee
Wyckoff - Ann Marie Lee, 51, of Wyckoff, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Ann Marie was born in Cleveland, Ohio to proud parents, Carol and Richard Zabik. She was the second of four children. She, her parents, and siblings loved their trips to Cooks Forest and rooting on their beloved Cleveland Browns and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ann Marie graduated from JFK High School and Kent State University. Ann Marie's career began at Dun and Bradstreet in Cleveland where she met her husband, Bill. Ann Marie and Bill lived in Glen Rock and moved to Atlanta where they were blessed with their first child, Sean. Shortly after returning to Wyckoff their daughter, Megan, was born. The family then lived overseas for three years in London before returning to New Jersey. For the past 12 years the family has resided in Wyckoff where Ann Marie devoted her time to St. Elizabeth's School and Parish, her Cornerstone sisters, Scout Troop 210 and Megan's dancing. Ann Marie traveled extensively and loved to hike with her family in the North Jersey mountains and Harriman State Park. Predeceased by her mother and father, Ann Marie is survived by her husband Bill, her loving children Sean and Megan, her sister, Julee and husband Jeff Klima, her brother, Christopher and wife Nora Zabik, her brother Joseph his wife Danielle Zabik. She leaves behind her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Mary Ann and George Christopher, James and Elizabeth Lee, Christopher and Elizabeth Bache, her many cherished aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and grand-nephews, and her treasured and devoted friends. Visiting hours for the family are 2 - 6 pm on Sunday at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:30am on Monday at the St. Elizabeth's Church, 700 Wyckoff Ave., Wyckoff, NJ. Burial will follow at Christ the King Cemetery in Franklin Lakes. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ann Marie's memory can be made to the Yaw Paw Camp Foundation of Ridgewood - Glen Rock, Inc. 135 Prospect St, P.O. Box 728, Ridgewood, NJ, 07451-0728.