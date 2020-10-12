1/
Ann Marie Longendyck
1955 - 2020
Ann Marie Longendyck

Clifton - Ann Marie (nee Santobuono) Longendyck, 65, of Clifton, passed away October 12, 2020. Visiting Thursday 4-8pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave, Clifton. Funeral Service Friday 10:30am at the funeral home with private cremation to follow. In accordance with current COVID-19 safety standards, masks are required inside the funeral home and the observance of social distancing guidelines is respectfully requested. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Sara J. Longendyck Scholarship Fund/William Paterson University Foundation, 300 Pompton Road, Hobart Manor, 2nd Floor, Wayne, NJ 07470 would be preferred and appreciated.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
(973) 546-2000
