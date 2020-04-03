Services
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
(973) 478-2500
Ann-Marie O'Hanlon Obituary
Ann-Marie O'Hanlon

Saddle Brook - Ann-Marie O'Hanlon (nee Morgenweck), age 82 of Saddle Brook formerly West New York, passed away on March 30, 2020. Ann received a life-saving heart transplant in 1991. With her gift of life, she served as a source of hope and light for her family as well as the transplant community. She joins her husband Jerry in eternal rest. She is survived by her children, Robert, Jimmy, Michael and Kathy, her grandchildren, Steven (and wife Tara), Jessica, Daniel, Christopher, Kevin, Eric, Joseph and Marissa, her daughters-in-law, Donna, Sharon, Carly, and Diana, as well as many nephews and nieces.

Services from Kugler Community Home For Funerals, Saddle Brook. Memorial services to be held once world events allow family and friends to gather safely in her memory. Donations can be made to the NJ Sharing Network in her honor.
