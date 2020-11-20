1/1
Ann Marie Palumbo
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann Marie Palumbo

Hawthorne - Ann Marie Palumbo, 76 of Hawthorne, NJ, passed away peacefully on Wednesday November 18, 2020. Lovingly referred to as "Zitzi", she was a beloved sister to Marilyn Vanderhoven, aunt to Keri Bressler (Michael), and Jennifer Havey, and great aunt to Christopher and Daniel Bressler. To Ann Marie, Family was everything, and she loved nothing more than time spent with her sister, nieces, nephews, cousins, and of course, her many beloved dogs who she nurtured throughout her lifetime. A proud Hoboken Native, Ann Marie moved to Union City at the age of 15, where she resided for 56 years before moving to Hawthorne, NJ. She was a devoted woman of faith and an active parishioner at the Church of the Nativity in Midland Park, where she attended mass regularly. She was also an active participant in the Festival of St. Ann in Hoboken, NJ for many years. Prior to her retirement, she spent her days as a supervisor of the Pension Department for Teamsters Local 560. Ann Marie will be remembered for her love of family, warm smile, and big heart, and leaves behind many broken-hearted family and friends who were truly blessed to know her. She will be greatly missed. Family and friends will gather on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 4-8pm at Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday morning at 10am at Church of the Nativity, 315 Prospect St., Midland Park, NJ. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery & Mausoleum North Arlington. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the ASPCA.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Church of the Nativity
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vander Plaat Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved