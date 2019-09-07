Services
Ann Marie VanThunen

Ann Marie Van Thunen

Saddle River - Ann Marie Van Thunen (née Schwarz), resident of Saddle River passed away September 5, 2019. Daughter of Anne and Charles Schwarz and sister of Claire Goetze, she was born in New York City and attended Fairleigh Dickinson University and New York University. Ann was an avid figure skater as a child. A past member of the Paramus Animal Welfare Society, the Paramus Garden Club, the Ridgewood Women's Club and the Palm Beach Literary Society, Ann was also an avid golfer and long-standing member of the Tuxedo Club and Old Marsh Country Club in Palm Beach Gardens. Ann spent some of the happiest days of her life with her husband Warren in Singer Island and Jupiter Island, Florida. A longtime parishioner of St. Gabriel's Church in Saddle River, her strong faith was evident throughout her life. Ann's love and kindness ranged from donating to favorite animal rescue causes to "adopting" American military service members and war veterans. Ann enjoyed playing bridge and gardening but most importantly being with her children and grandchildren for whom she always had time to visit, spend holidays and vacations and enjoy many long conversations. Ann is survived by her loving husband Warren, her son Bill Van Thunen and wife Mary Ann, daughter Laura Greenough and husband Malcolm and adored grandchildren William Van Thunen (wife Amanda), Victoria Van Thunen, John Greenough, Anne Greenough and her great grandchild Wills Van Thunen. Services will be strictly private. Donations in Ann's name may be directed to St. Gabriel's Catholic Church or Villa Marie Claire both in Saddle River New Jersey.
