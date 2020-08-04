1/1
Ann (Tortorella) Mariniello
Ann (Tortorella) Mariniello

Fair Lawn - Ann (Tortorella) Mariniello, 98, of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. Born and raised in Hoboken, NJ she resided in Ridgefield for 54 years prior to settling in Fair Lawn 16 years ago. She was a parishioner of St. Anne RC Church in Fair Lawn and a former parishioner of St. Matthew RC Church in Ridgefield. An active member of her community, Ann enjoyed cooking, baking and loved caring for her family, especially her "best friend" and granddaughter Jessica. Ann, along with her late husband James were thought of as "the best dressed couple" in town and will be missed by her family and friends.

Beloved wife of the late James Mariniello Sr. Loving and devoted mother of James Mariniello Jr. and wife Kathleen and Diane Hankes and husband Lester. Cherished grandmother of Jessica Mariniello, Lindsey Jones and husband Collin and Kelsey Hankes. Adored great grandmother of Jasper Jones. Dear sister of the late Frank, Charles, Nicholas, Lucille and Antoinette. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

All services are private. Arrangements by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc., Fair Lawn, NJ, www.vpfairlawn.com.

In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Ann can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
