1/
Ann Markarian
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann Markarian

Ann Markarian, age 99, of Richmond VA, formerly a long-time resident of Tenafly, NJ, passed away peacefully, on September 27, 2020, taking with her the unconditional love, energy, and support she always provided to her family, the focus of her life. Beloved wife of the late Haig Markarian, devoted mother to her four children, Bob Markarian, Charles Markarian, and his wife Kristia, Dena Nelson, and her husband Dr. David Nelson, and James Markarian, and a proud grandmother, and great-grandmother, to Tina Martin, Stacey Grippa, Christina Wert, Sarah Burger, Daniella Martin, Isabella Grippa, Olivia Martin, Alexa Grippa, Makenzie Burger, and Eli Burger. Ann, and her late husband Haig, were instrumental in the formation of the St. Thomas Armenian Church in Tenafly, as faith and community were bedrocks of their life. She was also actively involved in the many activities of her children, and devoted her life to her family's wellbeing. She has been buried at the George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ, alongside her husband and their parents. She will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 29 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved