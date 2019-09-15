|
|
Ann Mrkic-Zgonena
Tenafly, NJ - Mrkic-Zgonena, Ann nee: Mrkic, age 47, of Tenafly, on Tuesday September 10, 2019. Ann was born in New York City to Marija and Mile Mrkic on July 8, 1972. She went to high school at the Academy of Holy Angels in Demarest. Ann went on to earn degrees at Wellesley College and Fordham Law. She was a registered Attorney in the State of New Jersey. Ann was of Counsel at the Law Offices of Patrick A. Mullin, Esq. in Fort Lee. She enjoyed her four kids, family, friends, reading, dance and her Croatian Heritage. Ann received awards and honors and was involved in various Charities and Organizations. Ann is survived by her four children; Kate, Emma, Niko and Matthew. Parents Marija and Mile. Her nephew Honor. Her sister-in-law Cassandra and her brother Anthony. Her aunt Rolanda and her uncle Marijan. Her cousins Mark and Daniel. And the many relatives and friends in Croatia. The family will receive their friends on Tuesday 4-8 PM at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Wednesday at 10:30 AM for the celebration of her funeral mass in Madonna R.C. Church On The Hill at 11:00 AM. For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com