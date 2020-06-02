Ann Mulcahy
Mahwah - Ann P. Mulcahy, age 92 passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 in Mahwah, NJ. Ann is formally of Fresh Meadows, Queens NY, where she lived for more than 60 years before moving to Mahwah three years ago under the care of her children. Ann was one of eight siblings born to Konstantin and Ludvika (Valachovic) Puchly who immigrated to the United States and settled in Corry, PA where the Puchlys started their family farm and Ann was born. In more recent years, Ann and her husband, Daniel R., Sr. purchased the homestead from Ann's siblings and continued enjoying their summers in Corry, PA, making many unforgettable family memories with their own children, spouses, grandchildren and loving siblings, nieces, nephews and dear friends. Ann was a former parishioner of Holy Family RC Church, Queens, NY, where she was a very active member of the parish throughout the years, having served as a member of the Parish Council and the Rosary Altar Society. Prior to her retirement, Ann was the Controller for the Society of the Propagation of the Faith in the Brooklyn Diocese. Ann is survived by her loving children: Rev. Daniel R. Mulcahy, Jr. of Millbury, MA, Brian J. Mulcahy of Lido Beach, NY, Peter J. Mulcahy and his wife, Patricia of Yardley, PA and Ann M. Limberg and her husband, Thomas of Mahwah, NJ, her two grandchildren, Kevin Mulcahy and Kerry Limberg and her three sisters, Theresa Baker of Alexandria, VA, Agnes Deeds of Tracy, CA and Agatha Volk of Corry, PA. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. Ann was predeceased by her husband, Daniel R. Mulcahy, Sr on April 4, 2016, her sister Mary Coan, and her three brothers, Frank, Constantine and Joseph Puchly. A Funeral Mass for Ann will be celebrated on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 12:00 noon at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 203 W. Washington Street, Corry, PA 16407 with the interment to follow at St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Corry, PA. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Ann's memory may be made to the Valley Hospital Foundation, 223 North Van Dien Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 or the Society for the Propagation of Faith, Diocese of Brooklyn, 310 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn, NY 11215. Arrangements are by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.