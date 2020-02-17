|
Ann Murphy
Little Egg Harbor - Ann Rita Murphy, 87, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ, died on Friday, February 14, 2020. Born in Suffern, NY, she lived in Mahwah before moving to Little Egg Harbor in 2003. Ann married the love of her life, the late Thomas Patrick Murphy, on May 17, 1969. Ann is survived by her loving children, Patricia Murphy of Butler, NJ and Terrence Murphy of Little Egg Harbor, NJ, her sister, Margaret O'Brien of Duxbury, Massachusetts and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Thomas in 2004 and her brother, Fr. Edward J. OAR in 2010. Ann was a Bank Teller for TD Bank in Wyckoff for nearly 15 years before retiring in 2001. Visiting hours are 4pm- 8pm on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church, 129 Lafayette Ave, Suffern, NY 10901. Burial will follow at the Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital in memory of Ann Rita Murphy.