Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
129 Lafayette Ave
Suffern, NY
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Maryrest Cemetery
Mahwah, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Murphy


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Murphy Obituary
Ann Murphy

Little Egg Harbor - Ann Rita Murphy, 87, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ, died on Friday, February 14, 2020. Born in Suffern, NY, she lived in Mahwah before moving to Little Egg Harbor in 2003. Ann married the love of her life, the late Thomas Patrick Murphy, on May 17, 1969. Ann is survived by her loving children, Patricia Murphy of Butler, NJ and Terrence Murphy of Little Egg Harbor, NJ, her sister, Margaret O'Brien of Duxbury, Massachusetts and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Thomas in 2004 and her brother, Fr. Edward J. OAR in 2010. Ann was a Bank Teller for TD Bank in Wyckoff for nearly 15 years before retiring in 2001. Visiting hours are 4pm- 8pm on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church, 129 Lafayette Ave, Suffern, NY 10901. Burial will follow at the Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital in memory of Ann Rita Murphy.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -