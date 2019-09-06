Services
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony's RC Church
Northvale, NJ
View Map
1932 - 2019
Ann Nelson Obituary
Ann Nelson

Northvale - Ann Nelson (nee Provitera), 87, of Northvale, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard. Loving mother of Rick Nelson and wife Deborah of Clifton, Tracey Ferraro and husband Christopher of Northvale and Christopher Nelson and wife Maryann of Oradell. Proud grandmother of Sean and wife Sarah, Christopher and wife Gabrielle, Chelsea and husband Michael, Jamie, Olivia, Sophia, Christopher and Derek. Dearest sister of Grace Roberts and the late James and Robert.

Ann worked at Singers Clothing Store in Closter for many years. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. A thoughtful and giving person, she was a wonderful cook, loved to party and go to AC, was an avid reader and enjoyed writing poetry. She also loved the beach spending time by the water with her family.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday 11 AM at St. Anthony's RC Church, Northvale. Visiting hours are Sunday 3-6 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale (201-767-3050).

www.pizzifuneralhome.com
