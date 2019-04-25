|
|
Ann Palmisano
Fairview - Ann Palmisano, 93, (nee, Barone), of Fairview, NJ, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Ann was predeceased by her beloved husband Mario, her brothers Vito and Michael and her daughter Maryanne Hartmann. She is survived by her daughter Catherine Palmisano (Lee Evans), her sister Pat DiGiovanni and her son-in-law Frederick Hartmann. Also surviving are her grandchildren Lori Michaels, Michael Hartmann (Diana) and Suzanne Hartmann Gonzalez (Armando) Ann is also survived by 4 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was a member of the Rosarians at Our Lady of Grace and the Fairview Lions Club. Funeral from McCorry Brothers, 780 Anderson Ave.,Cliffside Park on Saturday April 27, 2019, at 8:45 AM. Funeral Mass to be celebrated at Our Lady of Grace Church, Fairview, NJ at 9:30 AM. Burial to follow at Madonna Cemetery, Fort Lee, NJ. Visiting hours on Friday April 26, from 4-8.