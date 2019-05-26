|
|
Ann Pignatello
Whiting - Ann Pignatello, 91, of Whiting, NJ, died on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at her home. Ann was a lifelong resident of New Jersey, born and raised in Newark and a resident of Clifton for 49 years before making the move to Toms River 20 years ago. Ann worked in the cafeteria at Clifton High School and was a member of the HC Women's Club. Ann was admired by all for her gentle smile, grace and kindness.
Ann is predeceased by her parents Paul and Rachele Principe and her husband Joseph Pignatello.
Surviving are her children Joseph Pignatello of Toms River, NJ, Paul Pignatello of Wayne, NJ, David Pignatello of Medford, NJ and Donna White of Toms River, NJ; her sister Yolanda PeterPaul of Toms River, NJ; her 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 3-7 pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River, NJ. A service will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow to BG William C Doyle Veterans Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to . Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.