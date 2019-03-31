Services
The Morrison Funeral Home - Butler
86 Bartholdi ave.
Butler, NJ 07405
1-973-838-2290
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 12:30 PM
The Morrison Funeral Home - Butler
86 Bartholdi ave.
Butler, NJ 07405
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
12:30 PM
The Morrison Funeral Home - Butler
86 Bartholdi ave.
Butler, NJ 07405
View Map
Ann Purdie Obituary
Ann Purdie

Butler - Ann Purdie, 81, of Butler, passed away, March 28, 2019. Ann was born in Paterson NJ, daughter of the late Albert and Blanche Bennett. Ann was a special education teacher at the Aaron Decker School in Butler, graduated Pie Lambda Theta with her Masters from William Paterson University, was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, the Bloomingdale United Methodist Church and the church organist and also belonged to New Jersey Education Association. She is survived by her beloved son, Joe Purdie and his wife Melissa, a cherished grandchild, Jarrett Purdie and two dear step grandchildren, Michael and Joseph Gubich. Ann was predeceased by her devoted husband, William. Viewing hours will be held from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM on Monday, April 1, 2019, at the Morrison Funeral Home 86 Bartholdi Ave. Butler NJ. A funeral service will be held 12:30 PM also at the funeral home on Monday. Burial to follow at Mount Rest Cemetery, also in Butler. www.themorrisonfuneralhome.com
