|
|
Ann Purdie
Butler - Ann Purdie, 81, of Butler, passed away, March 28, 2019. Ann was born in Paterson NJ, daughter of the late Albert and Blanche Bennett. Ann was a special education teacher at the Aaron Decker School in Butler, graduated Pie Lambda Theta with her Masters from William Paterson University, was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, the Bloomingdale United Methodist Church and the church organist and also belonged to New Jersey Education Association. She is survived by her beloved son, Joe Purdie and his wife Melissa, a cherished grandchild, Jarrett Purdie and two dear step grandchildren, Michael and Joseph Gubich. Ann was predeceased by her devoted husband, William. Viewing hours will be held from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM on Monday, April 1, 2019, at the Morrison Funeral Home 86 Bartholdi Ave. Butler NJ. A funeral service will be held 12:30 PM also at the funeral home on Monday. Burial to follow at Mount Rest Cemetery, also in Butler. www.themorrisonfuneralhome.com