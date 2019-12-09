|
|
Ann S. Lischak
Clifton - ANN S. (nee Fekete) LISCHAK, 96, died Saturday, Dec. 8, 2019.
Born in Passaic, Mrs. Lischak was a lifelong resident of Clifton. Mrs. Lischak retired in 1985 as a Supervisor in the Returned Goods Department for Phizer Pharmaceuticals of Clifton where she was employed for many years.
Mrs. Lischak was a parishioner of Ss. Cyril & Methodius RC Church where she was very active working and playing Bingo. She was also the past president of the Clifton Golden Agers. Mrs. Lischak was an avid reader and enjoyed doing puzzles and word books. She loved to travel especially to Australia, Alaska and Hawaii.
Mrs. Lischak was predeceased by her husband, Alexander Lischak, in 1976 and by her sister, Carol Rotter.
Survivors include: her two daughters, Alexcis Franchino and her husband, Thomas of North Haledon and Deborah Heizmann and her husband, Chris of Clifton; her grandson, Christian Heizmann; her step grandson, Thomas Franchino and his wife, Rachele and their son, Niko; and her brother in law, Wendell Rotter and his family.
Visitation will be 3-7 pm Wednesday at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 515 Lexington Ave., Clifton. Funeral will be 9:00 am Thursday from the funeral home and 9:30 am Mass at Ss. Cyril & Methodius RC Church, 218 Ackerman Ave., Clifton. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook.