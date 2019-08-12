|
|
Ann T. O'Neil
Fair Lawn - Ann T. "Nancy" O'Neil (Joyce), 86 of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Born and raised in New York City she resided in North Bergen prior to settling in Fair Lawn many years ago. She was a parishioner of St. Anne RC Church in Fair Lawn. An avid reader, she enjoyed playing scrabble and traveling.
Prior to retiring, she handled medical records with Fair Lawn Manor for many years.
Beloved wife of the late Robert O'Neil Sr. Loving and devoted mother of 7. Cherished grandmother of 9. Adored great grandmother of 7. Caring sister of Francis Joyce and Ellen Brandt.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, 7 - 9 PM & Wednesday, 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 PM at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc., 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410. A Funeral Mass is planned on Thursday, August 15, 2019, 10:30 AM at St. Anne RC Church, 15-05 St. Anne Street, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Nancy may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For additional information please visit www.vpfairlawn.com