|
|
Lamorte, Ann Teresa (nee LaBretta) 93, of Bloomfield, died on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Mrs. Lamorte was born and raised in Lyndhurst, lived in Hasbrouck Heights for over 50 years and has been a resident of Bloomfield for the past 7 years. She was a bookkeeper for Progressive Brick Company of Hasbrouck Heights for over 40 years, retiring in 2007. Ann was predeceased by her beloved husband of 54 years, Marc A. Lamorte in 2003. She is survived by her loving daughters, Ava Lamorte (Herbie) and Gina Velky and her husband, Edward, by her grandchildren, Stephen Figurelli (Alicia), Tina Figurelli Magarino (Sam), Edward Velky (Melissa) and Tyler (Jena) Velky and by her dear great grandchildren, Marcello, Giavanna, Matthew, Gino and Lorenzo.
Funeral services are private and were arranged under the direction of Nazare Memorial Home, Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst NJ 07071. please visit our website, nazarefuneralhome.com where we invite you to express your condolences to the Lamorte family on our Tribute Wall.