Ann (Guidetti) Turi
Little Ferry - Ann Turi (nee Guidetti), longtime Little Ferry resident, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the age of 78 years. Member of the Little Ferry Seniors. Parishioner of St. Margaret of Cortona R.C. Church in Little Ferry. Beloved daughter of the late Helen (nee Barbarini) and Ralph Guidetti. Loving wife of Armando Turi. Devoted mother of Michele Glidden and her husband Kevin, and Cheryl Gerber and her husband Bobby. Cherished grandmother of Brittany, Ryan, Brandon, and Dylan. The funeral from Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home, 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park on Thursday, June 18th at 9AM. The Funeral Mass will be offered 10AM at St. Margaret of Cortona R.C. Church, 31 Chamberlain Avenue, Little Ferry. Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. Visitation on Wednesday from 4 to 8PM. Vorheesingwersen.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.