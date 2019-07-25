|
Ann V. DeRitter
Wayne - Ann V. DeRitter, 90, of Wayne passed away suddenly Monday, July 22, 2019. Ann was born to Joseph Agnello and Mary (nee Mania) in Paterson where she was raised. She married her sweetheart John "Jack" on August 26, 1956. Together they moved to Wayne where Ann currently lived.
Ann had been employed as a secretary to the manager of Nettle Creek Mills, a silk factory in Paterson for 25 years. She was also a Copyright & Permissions Associate for the New York Times for 15 years, retiring at the age of 70.
Ann enjoyed playing Bingo, her trips to A.C., Las Vegas, traveling and listening to the Opera. She also was a faithful member of Our Lady of the Valley RC Church in Wayne and enjoyed going to all religious services and following the tenets of the Catholic faith.
Ann will be very deeply missed by her niece Marilyn Woodhull Cervino and husband David Woodhull. She is pre-deceased by her husband Jack (2013) and her son Joseph (2012). She is also pre-deceased by her sibling Rosie J. Cervino (2017).
Family will receive friends Friday, 7/26, 5-9 pm in the Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Ave., Rutherford.
Funeral Saturday 8:30am from Funeral Home for 9:30am Mass of Christian Liturgy in Our Lady of the Valley Church, Wayne.
Interment in Calvary Cemetery, Paterson.
