|
|
Ann Van Broekhoven
Anne (De Vos) Van Broekhoven, 89, formerly of Clifton died peacefully on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Born in The Netherlands, she came to the US in 1951 and settled in Clifton where she resided until moving t Oak Ridge five years ago. Ann was employed as a teller at New Jersey Bank's Allwood Branch for over 25 years prior to her retirement. She is a member of the Athenia Reformed Church in Clifton and a former member of Clifton Chapter 878 AARP. Ann is predeceased by her beloved husband, John who died in 2005. She is survived by a daughter, Adele Wildermuth and husband, Jim of Oak Ridge, by three grandchildren, Nicole, Jimmy and Jordan Wildermuth, by two brothers, Garry De Vos and wife, Fran of Woodland Park and Johnny De Vos and wife, Dianne of Wayne and by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Friday at Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Road, Clifton followed by burial at Cresthaven Memorial Park. Visiting hours are Thursday 4-8PM. Memorial donations to the Milton United Methodist Church, 316 Dover-Milton Road, Oak Ridge, NJ 07430 are preferred to flowers. allwoodfuneralhome.com