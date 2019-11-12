Services
Alesso Funeral Home
91 Union Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 471-4000
Ann Vasquez Obituary
Ann Vasquez

Lodi - Vasquez, Ann (nee) Ricardo, 102 of Lodi, NJ passed away November 12th

Beloved mother of Alan and wife Jan. Cherished grandmother of Carolyn Ann and husband Jonathan. Caring great grandmother of Ellis and Nolan. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews and devoted to many friends throughout the years. Ann was a life long resident of Lodi, she was extremely religious and had a special fondness for Saint Therese.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral at Alesso Funeral Home 91 Union Street Lodi, NJ on Friday at 9:00am. Funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Francis Church Lodi, NJ at 10:00am followed by burial at St Josephs Cemetery in Hackensack, NJ. Visitation will be Thursday from 3:00pm to 7:00pm. www.alessofh.com

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in honor of Ann to NORD The National Organization for Rare Disorders www.rarediseases.org or 617-249-7300.
