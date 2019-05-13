Services
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
Resources
Northvale - Ann W. Kilpatrick (nee Kennedy), 88, of Northvale, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert R. Kilpatrick for 59 years. Loving sister of the late Pearl Masincup and her late husband Paul. Sister-in-law of Enid Schaechinger and her late husband Kenneth and Ronald Schmitz and his late wife Eileen. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Ann was office manager for Kilpatrick Moving and Storage in Northvale from 1961-1985.

A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday 10 AM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale (201-767-3050) with interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visiting hours are Tuesday 3-5 and 7-9 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations to , , would be greatly appreciated.

www.pizzifuneralhome.com
