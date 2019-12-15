|
|
Anna Abbate
Woodland Park - Anna Abbate (nee Russo), 74, of Woodland Park, NJ, passed away on December 13, 2019. Anna was born in Sicily, Italy on February 18, 1945. Before retiring, Anna worked as a seamstress in NY and NJ in addition to her role as a devoted homemaker. Anna was the beloved wife of Michele Abbate who passed away just days ago. She was the cherished mother of Jean-Pierre Abbate and his wife Michelle, William Abbate and his fiance Kelly Tong and Michael Abbate and she was the adored grandmother of Emily Abbate. She is also survived by her brother Mario Russo and many nieces and nephews and was predeceased by several other siblings. Guests may arrive at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park, NJ on Wednesday, Dec. 18th at 9:00am before a funeral Mass at Our Lady of Pompei Church in Paterson beginning at 9:30am. Entombment will be private by the request of the family. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Our Lady of Pompei Church, 70 Murray Ave., Paterson, NJ 07501. www.santangelofuneral.com.