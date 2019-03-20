|
|
Anna B. Van Heest
North Haledon - Anna B. Van Heest passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the age of 90. Born and raised on a farm in Upper Saddle River, NJ., she was a graduate of Ramsey High School and furthered her education at the Packard School of Business in New York City. Anna was a Secretary with the Franklin Lakes Board of Education and a member of the Franklin Lakes United Methodist Church. She is predeceased by her husband of 62 years, George Van Heest, and brother Charles Secor. Anna is survived by her two sons: Garry L. Van Heest, his wife Karen; George Van Heest, Jr., his wife Bonnie; four grandchildren: Jacob, Joshua, Stephanie, Stacie, her sister Lorraine Ricci and her husband Raymond. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Franklin Lakes United Methodist Church, 454 Pulis Ave., Franklin Lakes. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Anna's memory may be made to the Holland Christian Home Foundation, 151 Graham Ave., North Haledon, NJ 07508.