Services
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
8:45 AM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Ss. Peter and Paul's Polish National Church
Passaic, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Boback
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Boback

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anna Boback Obituary
Anna Boback

Clifton - Anna (Yaskot) Boback, 93, passed away on March 8, 2019. Born in Wallington, she was a lifelong resident of Clifton. Anna was a telephone operator for New Jersey Bell, Passaic, for 43 years and was a member of the Pioneers Club of Telephone and the Senior Club.

Beloved wife of the late John Boback who passed away in 2005. Devoted mother of Richard Boback of Clifton and Donna Luongo and her husband Brett of West Milford. Loving grandmother of Alyssa and Kristen. Dear sister of Josephine Gradzi of Bloomfield, and the late Genevieve Jaremko.

Funeral Thursday 8:45 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 10:00 AM at Ss. Peter and Paul's Polish National Church, Passaic. Interment, East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 - 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now