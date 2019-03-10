|
|
Anna Boback
Clifton - Anna (Yaskot) Boback, 93, passed away on March 8, 2019. Born in Wallington, she was a lifelong resident of Clifton. Anna was a telephone operator for New Jersey Bell, Passaic, for 43 years and was a member of the Pioneers Club of Telephone and the Senior Club.
Beloved wife of the late John Boback who passed away in 2005. Devoted mother of Richard Boback of Clifton and Donna Luongo and her husband Brett of West Milford. Loving grandmother of Alyssa and Kristen. Dear sister of Josephine Gradzi of Bloomfield, and the late Genevieve Jaremko.
Funeral Thursday 8:45 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 10:00 AM at Ss. Peter and Paul's Polish National Church, Passaic. Interment, East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 - 7:00 PM at the funeral home.