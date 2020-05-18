Anna Breitenbach
Anna Breitenbach

Saddle Brook - Anna Breitenbach, 93, of Saddle Brook, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. She had been a resident of Clifton before moving to Saddle Brook twenty-five years ago. Beloved wife of the late Paul, loving mother to Anna and her husband Edward Bobacher; Joseph and his wife Pamela; and to the late Paul L. Proud grandmother to Joseph and Danielle, Michael and Diane, Pamela and Carlo, Eric and Amy, and adoring great-grandmother to Taylor, Luke, Ava, Avery, Weston, Isabella and Joseph.

Arrangements by the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park.www.patrickjconte.com

Services and burial were private

In lieu of flowers, donations to The Valley Hospital Foundation, in Anna's name, would be appreciated.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
