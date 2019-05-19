Services
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Anne R.C. Church
15-05 St. Anne Street
Fair Lawn, NJ
Fair Lawn - Anna C. (Plunkett) Angelides, age 96, of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019. Born and raised in Fall River, MA, she resided in Fair Lawn since 1962. A faithful parishioner of St. Anne R.C. Church in Fair Lawn, she was a member of the Rosary Society.

Prior to retiring, she was a registered nurse with Fair Lawn Hospital for many years.

Beloved wife of the late George Angelides. Loving and devoted mother of Susan Powers, Claire Hadfield and Joanne Anderson and husband, Tom. Cherished grandmother of Michael Powers, Scott Powers and wife Colleen, Laura Kate Anderson and Anna Brook Anderson. Adored great-grandmother of Kate and Ryan Powers.

The family will receive relatives and friends Monday, May 20, 2018, 4-8 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ, 201-797-3500. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 9:30 am at St. Anne R.C. Church, 15-05 St. Anne Street, Fair Lawn, NJ. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.
