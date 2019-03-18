|
|
Anna C. Michaud
Rutherford - Anna C. Michaud (nee Nunamacher) 88, of Rutherford formerly of Lyndhurst and Jersey City passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Born in Jersey City to the late Robert and Anna C. Nunamacher. Anna was a Licensed Practical Nurse. Beloved wife of the late Joseph W. Kosakowski and the late Cecil William Michaud. Devoted mother of Joanna Kosakowski (Linda), Joseph Kosakowski (Susan), John Kosakowski (Linda), Judith Cerracchio (Nicholas) and Jeanmarie Hennessy (Dennis). Step-mother of Ronald Michaud (the late Andrea) and the late Thomas Michaud. Dear sister of Raymond Nunamacher and the late Frank and Sam Nunamacher. Loving grandmother of Jennifer, Jackie, Jamie, Jodie, Nicholas, Judiann, Ryan, James, Caroline, Julianna, Kevin, Joseph, Allison, Emily, Tammy, Daniel and the late Thomas Jr. Cherished great grandmother of nine great grandchildren. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Wednesday, March 20th. Funeral Liturgy from Sacred Heart R.C. Church Lyndhurst. (Times to be determined). Interment following at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation Tuesday, March 19th from 5-9 PM at the funeral home. CostaMemorialHome.com