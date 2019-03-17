|
|
Anna Cannata Magliacane
Wayne - Anna Rose (Cannata) Magliacane 102 passed away peacefully in Wayne on March 15, 2019. Born in Passaic, she attended New York School of Design and worked as a fashion designer for various firms. She was the devoted daughter of the late Angelina (Lipari) and Sebastian Cannata, a dear sister of the late Philip Cannata and Regina Precola and the loving wife of the late James H. Magliacane. Anna will be deeply missed by her daughter, Janet Passariello and husband, Nick, by her son, James Magliacane and wife, Marsha, by grandchildren, Dana Flynn and husband, William and Gina Racz and great grandchildren, Nicole and Matthew Flynn, Samantha and Nicholas Racz. She was a beautiful person with a loving heart who touched so many in her special way. Funeral services will begin 9:15AM Tuesday at Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Rd., Clifton with a 10AM Mass at St. Philip the Apostle RC Church. Her final resting place will be St. Nicholas Cemetery. Visiting hours are Monday 2-4 and 7-9PM. allwoodfuneralhome.com