Services
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
Funeral
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:30 AM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James R.C. Church
Totowa, NJ
View Map
Anna Cappello Obituary
Anna Cappello

Wayne - Cappello, Anna (nee Millis), 88 of Wayne passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on May 25, 2019. Born in Gela, Sicily, she came to the United States in 1948 and lived in Vermont before moving to New Jersey. Anna was a seamstress for many years before retiring, but above all, she was a homemaker dedicated to the care of her family. Beloved wife of Giacomo Cappello of Wayne. Loving mother of Jack Cappello and his wife, Paula of Kinnelon and Daniel Cappello and his wife, Alice of Bloomingdale. Cherished grandmother of Dana, Tara, Cole and William Cappello. Adoring sister of Salvatore "Sammy" Millis of Walpole, Mass. Caring aunt of Anthony and Christopher Millis. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Friday at 9:30 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. James R.C. Church, Totowa at 10:00 AM. Entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Mausoleum, Totowa. Friends may visit Thursday 2:00 - 4:00 PM and 6:00 - 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers donations in Anna's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
