Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna "Helen" (Kwasnicki) Coviello


1926 - 2019
Anna "Helen" (Kwasnicki) Coviello Obituary
Anna "Helen" Coviello (nee Kwasnicki)

Mahwah - Anna "Helen" Coviello (nee Kwasnicki) 93, May 5, 1926 to September 28, 2019 of Mahwah, NJ. Helen was born in the house she grew up in on North Railroad Ave and lived her entire life in Mahwah. Ralph and Helen chose Mahwah to be the place they would raise their family. In her life Helen was known as a terrific cook and baker making delicious stuffed cabbage and pierogi as well as cookies, pies and cakes that her friends and family thoroughly enjoyed. No one ever left the Coviello house hungry or without something to take home. Helen was true to her Polish heritage, enjoying dancing the Polka with her sisters Josephine and Fran and going to nearby concerts of Jimmy Sturr. Family was of great importance to Helen. She was happiest when the house was full of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and their spouses. Helen loved her family unconditionally and her family loved her just as much. Anna was predeceased by her husband Ralph, son Louis, sisters Anna, Frances, Josephine, Sophie and Clara and brothers Anthony and John. Left to carry on the family traditions instilled in them are her daughter Kathrine G., sons Ralph M. and Mark A.; daughters-in-law Jeanette, Evelyn and Mary; grandchildren Jenny, Tristan, Jeremy, James, Karlee, Victoria and Nicholas and great-grandchildren Brendan, Christina, Jaidan, Xavier and Voltaire. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 10 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary R.C. Church in Mahwah, NJ. Interment will follow at Mahwah Cemetery. Donations may be made in Helen's name to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
