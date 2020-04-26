|
Anna Cynthia Papadatos
Fort Lee - Papadatos, Anna Cynthia, age 83, of Fort Lee, passed away on Wednesday April 22, 2020.
The family and friends of Anna Cynthia Papadatos mourn her passing. She leaves behind countless lives that she touched with her warmth and kindness. Her family, friends and faith meant everything to Cynthia. She was known for having a kind word to say about everyone and never forgot the birthdays and anniversaries of her large extended family. Many have said that they are better people for knowing her. Deeply religious, she was an active member in the Ascension Greek Orthodox Church in Fairview, NJ and its philanthropic lady's society (Philoptochos). She also attended many other churches throughout both northern NJ and Manhattan and was a member in each of their Philoptochos societies, too. She enjoyed her friends at the Fort Lee Senior Center.
Cynthia was born and raised in Manhattan to Jerry and Vivian (nee Katsigeras) Garbis. She moved to Fort Lee with her family after she was educated, worked, and started her family in New York City.
She was a loving and devoted wife to Panagis, whom she married 64 years ago and a devoted mother to Caroline Ruffini, her husband John, and Vivienne Theoharatos and her husband John. Both parents cherished and treated their sons-in-law as if they were their own children. The family is heartbroken to no longer have this special person by their side. Her unwavering faith, selfless soul and giving nature will live with them forever.
Cynthia is also survived by her dear sister Marina and her husband Ronald Szabo and their three children: Vivienne Robinson, Stephanie Bergreen, and Christie Dragan and their families. Her nieces have said that both Cynthia and Panagis loved them as if they were their own children and their fondest memories include them both. Cynthia also loved her husband's large extended family as if they were her own.
In lieu of flowers, kindly make a donation to her beloved childhood church, Saint Elefterios Greek Orthodox Church, where she was married and continued to attend and visit her friends (Church address: 359 W 24th St, New York, NY 10011. Tel: 212- 924-3919)
Services will be private. The family will plan a memorial church service once current restrictions are lifted. For updates please visit www.frankpatti.com.