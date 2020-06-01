Anna D'Ippolito
Little Ferry - D'Ippolito, Anna (nee Tubito) of Little Ferry, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020 at the age of 75 years. Prior to retiring, she had worked as a Seamstress. Beloved wife of Alessandro D'Ippolito for 52 years. Loving mother of Donato D'Ippolito and his wife Janee, Vincent D'Ippolito and his wife Christine and Maria D'Ippolito-Miano. Cherished grandmother of Alissa, Anthony, Vincent, Gianna, Bruno and Julianna. Dearest sister of Maria Castoro and her husband Vincenzo, Donato Tubito and his wife Serafina, Santina Pagano and her husband Franco, Elio Tubito and his wife Anna, Daniel Tubito and his wife Gabriella, Samuel Tubito and his wife Christine and the late Massimo Tubito and his wife Raffaela. Anna is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Burial will be private. In lieu of Flowers, Memorial donations may be made to: The Alzheimer's Association, Greater New Jersey Chapter, 23 Vreeland Road, Suite 105, Florham Park, NJ 07932. Arrangements conducted by G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. To send condolences, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.