Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Nativity
315 Prospect Street
Midland Park, NJ
Midand Park - Anna D. Homer, age 92, of Midland Park died unexpectedly on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Valley Hospital, Ridgewood. She was born in Bronx, NY and had been a resident of Midland Park for the past 53 years. Anna was a parishioner of Church of the Nativity, Midland Park and very active with the Rosary Society of the church. Anna was predeceased by her loving husband of 57 years, Harry Homer on March 2, 2010 and her two sisters; Margaret Aeillo and Catherine Rourke. She is survived by her beloved son, Joseph Homer and his wife, Nancy of Waldwick. Anna will be dearly missed by countless family and friends who have been touched by Anna's caring, giving and loving manner. The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 5, 2019, from 2:00 - 5:00 PM at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Church of the Nativity, 315 Prospect Street, Midland Park, NJ. The interment will follow at St. Luke's Cemetery, Ho Ho Kus, NJ. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, contributions in Anna's memory may be made to Church of the Nativity, Rosary Society, 315 Prospect Street, Midland Park, NJ 07432.
