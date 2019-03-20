Services
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013-1624
(973) 249-6111
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013-1624
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013-1624
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
8:45 AM
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013-1624
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church
Anna (Bondar) Demchko

Anna (Bondar) Demchko Obituary
Anna (Bondar) Demchko

Garfield - Anna (Bondar) Demchko, 93 of Garfield, passed away on March 19, 2019. Loving mother to Luba & her husband Davis Schwesinger, and Peter A. Demchko & his wife Kitty. Beloved grandmother to Karl Schwesinger, Melissa & her husband Jim Nati, Mark Schwesinger & his wife Kristi, Patrick Demchko & his wife Vanessa, Erin Demchko, Caitrin & her husband Vincent Paladino. Devoted great grandmother to Evan Nati, Kendall Nati, Ava Schwesinger, Olin Schwesinger and Lochlan Demchko. Dear sister to Aleksandra Hatala. Aunt to Hania Hatala Ferrara & her husband Eugene.

Anna was born in Dohive, Ukraine and lived in Garfield. She was a seamstress and worked at Betmar Hats in Passaic.

Funeral from the Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton on Friday at 8:45 AM then to St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church at 9:30 AM. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery. Visiting on Thursday from 5 PM to 8 PM. Parastas on Thursday at 7 PM. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church. www.marroccos.com
