Anna (Bondar) Demchko
Garfield - Anna (Bondar) Demchko, 93 of Garfield, passed away on March 19, 2019. Loving mother to Luba & her husband Davis Schwesinger, and Peter A. Demchko & his wife Kitty. Beloved grandmother to Karl Schwesinger, Melissa & her husband Jim Nati, Mark Schwesinger & his wife Kristi, Patrick Demchko & his wife Vanessa, Erin Demchko, Caitrin & her husband Vincent Paladino. Devoted great grandmother to Evan Nati, Kendall Nati, Ava Schwesinger, Olin Schwesinger and Lochlan Demchko. Dear sister to Aleksandra Hatala. Aunt to Hania Hatala Ferrara & her husband Eugene.
Anna was born in Dohive, Ukraine and lived in Garfield. She was a seamstress and worked at Betmar Hats in Passaic.
Funeral from the Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton on Friday at 8:45 AM then to St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church at 9:30 AM. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery. Visiting on Thursday from 5 PM to 8 PM. Parastas on Thursday at 7 PM. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church. www.marroccos.com