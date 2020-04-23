|
|
Anna (nee Tirri) Di Brigida
North Haledon - Di Brigida, Anna (nee Tirri), age 76 of North Haledon, on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Born in Avelina, Italy, Anna had resided in Paterson and Fair Lawn before moving to North Haledon in 2004. A parishioner of St. Anthony's R.C. Church in Hawthorne, Anna had worked as a seamstress in the Paterson garment industry. Always striving to make people happy, Anna's heart extended into the kitchen. Cementing herself as a cornerstone of unity, Anna consistently ensured to bring her family together for Sunday afternoon meals. Her passion for food and cooking are deeply rooted in her family, who will continue honor her with the traditions and meals she has passed on to them. Anna Di Brigida was the beloved wife of the late Domenico Di Brigida (2018). Loving mother of Maria Murray and her husband Gregg Soriano of Fair Lawn, and JoAnn Conforti and her husband Frank of North Haledon. Dear grandmother of Joey Murray, and Mark, John, and Frankie Conforti. Sister of Pasquale Tirri of Prospect Park, Carmela Guerriero of Florida, Angie Gianella of Hawthorne, the late Vincent Tirri of Georgia and the late Tony Tirri of Florida. Entombment at the Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum will be private. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. (www.browningforshay.com)