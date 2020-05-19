Anna Doris Donnell
Passaic - Anna Doris Donnell (Brown), age 88, of Passaic, departed this life on May 9, 2020. She was predeceased by 3 sons Kevin, Micheal, and Jay Donnell, and leaves precious memories to her son, Vernon W. Donnell, Sr., and daughter Yolanda Rozier
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 19 to May 20, 2020.