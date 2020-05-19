Anna Doris Donnell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Doris Donnell

Passaic - Anna Doris Donnell (Brown), age 88, of Passaic, departed this life on May 9, 2020. She was predeceased by 3 sons Kevin, Micheal, and Jay Donnell, and leaves precious memories to her son, Vernon W. Donnell, Sr., and daughter Yolanda Rozier

.braggfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carnie P. Bragg Funeral Home
143 Myrtle Ave.
Passaic, NJ 07055
(973) 779-1892
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved