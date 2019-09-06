Services
William G Basralian Funeral Service
559 Kinderkamack Rd
Oradell, NJ 07649
(201) 261-0222
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William G Basralian Funeral Service
559 Kinderkamack Rd
Oradell, NJ 07649
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
8:30 AM
William G Basralian Funeral Service
559 Kinderkamack Rd
Oradell, NJ 07649
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph's R.C. Church
Oradell, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna DiGiovanni
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna F. DiGiovanni

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna F. DiGiovanni Obituary
Anna F. DiGiovanni

New Milford - Anna F. DiGiovanni, a longtime resident of New Milford, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the age of 94. She was greeted in heaven by her loving husband of 68 years, Perry DiGiovanni. Anna was a devoted mother of Alfred DiGiovanni and his wife Dawn of Vernon, NJ, Ann Marie and her husband Brad Morgan of Pompton Lakes, NJ, Phyllis and her husband Patrick Toli of New Milford, NJ. Dear grandmother of Perri Ann Morgan, Evan Morgan and his wife Kim, David Toli and his wife Nicole, and Quinn Perry DiGiovanni and adored great-grandmother to Kiara Toli, Emilie Morgan, and Bernard Morgan. Anna really enjoyed being a longtime member of the New Milford Women's Club. A proud member of the Columbiettes and volunteer at St. Joseph's and for Meals on Wheels. She worked for many years as a seamstress, but the most important job to her was being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother for her family. Anna enjoyed spending time with her friends and neighbors. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Family and friends will be welcomed at William G. Basralian Funeral Home, 559 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, on Friday, September 6th from 4-8PM. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 7th at 8:30AM from the funeral home to St. Joseph's R.C. Church in Oradell, for a mass of Christian burial at 9:30AM. Entombment following to Garden of Memories in Washington Township. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street, NW Suite 200, Washington, D.C. 20037.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now