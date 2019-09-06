|
|
Anna F. DiGiovanni
New Milford - Anna F. DiGiovanni, a longtime resident of New Milford, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the age of 94. She was greeted in heaven by her loving husband of 68 years, Perry DiGiovanni. Anna was a devoted mother of Alfred DiGiovanni and his wife Dawn of Vernon, NJ, Ann Marie and her husband Brad Morgan of Pompton Lakes, NJ, Phyllis and her husband Patrick Toli of New Milford, NJ. Dear grandmother of Perri Ann Morgan, Evan Morgan and his wife Kim, David Toli and his wife Nicole, and Quinn Perry DiGiovanni and adored great-grandmother to Kiara Toli, Emilie Morgan, and Bernard Morgan. Anna really enjoyed being a longtime member of the New Milford Women's Club. A proud member of the Columbiettes and volunteer at St. Joseph's and for Meals on Wheels. She worked for many years as a seamstress, but the most important job to her was being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother for her family. Anna enjoyed spending time with her friends and neighbors. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Family and friends will be welcomed at William G. Basralian Funeral Home, 559 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, on Friday, September 6th from 4-8PM. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 7th at 8:30AM from the funeral home to St. Joseph's R.C. Church in Oradell, for a mass of Christian burial at 9:30AM. Entombment following to Garden of Memories in Washington Township. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street, NW Suite 200, Washington, D.C. 20037.