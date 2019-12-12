|
Anna Gabriela
Nutley - Anna Gabriela, 96, of Nutley, N.J., passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Visitation and a Catholic prayer service was held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home, 486 Pompton Ave., Cedar Grove, N.J. Cremation was private. Memories and condolences may be shared at shookscedargrove.com.
Born in Belleville, N.J., Anna lived in Nutley for over 50 years. A homemaker, Anna was devoted to the care of her family.
Predeceased by her parents, Anna is survived by her husband, James Gabriela; daughter, Patricia Reid; grandsons, Adam Gabriela and William Reid; and great-grandson, Carmine Gabriela.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Anna's memory may be made to the - Greater New Jersey Chapter, 23 Vreeland Rd., Suite 105, Florham Park, N.J. 07932.