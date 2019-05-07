|
Anna J. O'Beirne
Holmdel - Anna J. O'Beirne (nee Stoltz), 84, of Holmdel for over one year and formerly of Wood-Ridge for 47 years, passed away at home surrounded by her family on May 5, 2019. Mrs. O'Beirne was a homemaker. She was a parishioner of Assumption Church in Wood-Ridge and a member of the St. Joseph's Church Catholic War Veterans Ladies Auxiliary. Beloved wife of the late Vincent P. O'Beirne, Sr. Loving mother of Maureen Lia and her husband the late Michael Lia III, Vincent P. O'Beirne, Jr. and his wife Lisa, Charles V. O'Beirne and his wife JoAnn and Sean V. O'Beirne, Sr., and his wife Jamie. Cherished grandmother of Michael IV, Matthew, James, Ashley, Vincent III, Daniel, Shannon, Johnny, Chance, Dale, Emily, Sean, Jr., Abigail and Maya. Dear sister of Joan Sommer and the late Frances Gorrell, William Stoltz and Henry Stoltz. A Funeral Service will be held at the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 9:30 AM. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Foster & Adoptive Family Services, (embrella.org).