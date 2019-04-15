|
Anna J. Tomko
Rutherford - Tomko, Anna J. (nee Wonica), 98, of Rutherford, New Jersey, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael Tomko. Loving mother of Donald Tomko & his late wife Margaret, Carol Tomko, Roy Tomko & his wife Carmen, Gregory Tomko, and the late Richard Tomko. Cherished grandmother of Donna, Debbie, Donald Jr., Richard Jr., Roy Andrew, Carleen, Michael, & Kristine. Adored great-grandmother of 15 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Andrew Wonica. Mrs. Tomko was an assembler for Western Electric for 16 years before retiring in 1974. She was an active member of the St.Michael's seniors, St. Mary's Senior Club, AARP, and the Polish American Citizens Club (PACC). Funeral Wednesday 9:30AM from the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10:30AM at St. Mary's Church, Rutherford. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends will be received Tuesday 2-4PM & 7-9PM. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com