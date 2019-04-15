Services
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
(201) 438-4664
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Tomko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna J. Tomko

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anna J. Tomko Obituary
Anna J. Tomko

Rutherford - Tomko, Anna J. (nee Wonica), 98, of Rutherford, New Jersey, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael Tomko. Loving mother of Donald Tomko & his late wife Margaret, Carol Tomko, Roy Tomko & his wife Carmen, Gregory Tomko, and the late Richard Tomko. Cherished grandmother of Donna, Debbie, Donald Jr., Richard Jr., Roy Andrew, Carleen, Michael, & Kristine. Adored great-grandmother of 15 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Andrew Wonica. Mrs. Tomko was an assembler for Western Electric for 16 years before retiring in 1974. She was an active member of the St.Michael's seniors, St. Mary's Senior Club, AARP, and the Polish American Citizens Club (PACC). Funeral Wednesday 9:30AM from the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10:30AM at St. Mary's Church, Rutherford. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends will be received Tuesday 2-4PM & 7-9PM. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now