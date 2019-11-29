Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
Funeral service
Following Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
Midland Park - Anna Jane Sikkema (nee Ten Kate) age 84 of Midland Park, passed away quietly surrounded by her family on Thursday, November 27, 2019. We remember and celebrate her life today on this Thanksgiving day. Jane was born in Midland Park where she was a lifelong resident and raised her family. Jane was a member of the Faith Reformed Church in Midland Park, a former member of the Ridgewood Singers and a volunteer for Valley Hospice, Valley Hospital and the Christian Health Care Center. She also enjoyed knitting blankets for Bethany Christian Services. Surviving are her devoted children, Jeff and his wife Teresa, Terri and her husband David Cooper, Shelley and her husband Frank Burrafato and Steve and his wife Tori. Jane was a loving grandmother to Katie, Carson, Travis, Jackie, Lizzy, Blair, Jake, Alec, Kyle and Grant, and her great grandson, Wesley. Jane was pre-deceased by her sister Min Trouwborst in 1992.

The Sikkema family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 3, 10:00 until 11:30 AM followed by a funeral service at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home (www.vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff. Interment will be in the Wyckoff Reformed Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Jane's name may be made to; Bethany Christian Services, 12-19 River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410.
