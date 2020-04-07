|
|
Anna Josephine Nitti
Anna Josephine Nitti, age 92, passed peacefully at her home of 53 years in Fort Lee NJ on Tuesday April 7th.
Anna was born on Feb 1, 1928 in Brooklyn NY where she lived with her nine brothers and sisters.
Anna is survived by her loving daughter Jennifer and her son John and his wife Nancy, her two grandchildren Travis and Gianna, her sisters Jackie, Theresa and Josephine and her brothers Richard, Frankie and Anthony as well as eighteen cousins, nieces and nephews and pre-deceased by her brother Andrew and sisters Suzy and Mary.
After Anna's retirement from First Boston she devoted her life to helping raise her grandchildren, became a lunch aide at school 4 into her 80's and was a passionate Yankee fan who watched every game for the past 25 years. She was a generous and giving person who supported numerous charities and organizations.
Due to the current situation affecting us all a memorial service to celebrate Anna's life will be held at a later date. Visit www.darienzofuneralhome.com for information and to offer condolences.