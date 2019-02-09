Services
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013-1624
(973) 249-6111
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013-1624
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013-1624
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:15 AM
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013-1624
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Ascension Ukrainian Orthodox Church
Clifton - Klym, Anna, 91 of Clifton, passed away on February 8, 2019. She was predeceased by her first husband, Michal Panczyk who died in 1947, and her second husband of 46 years, George Klym who died in 2011. Loving mother of Maria, Sophie and her husband Frank, and John and his wife Helen. Devoted grandmother to Andy, Katherine and Mark.

Anna was born in Bachlawa, Ukraine, she lived in Poland before immigrating to the United States in 1968, settling in Passaic then Clifton. She retired 30 years ago from Electro-Scan in Garfield. She spent her retirement gardening, sewing and baking. She was a parishioner of Holy Ascension Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral.

The family would like to thank the staff of Oakland Rehab and Care Center and Compassionate Care Hospice.

Funeral from the Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue Clifton on Monday at 9:15 then to Holy Ascension Ukrainian Orthodox Church at 10 AM. Interment East Ridgelawn Cemetery. Visiting Sunday 4PM to 8PM. Panakhyda Sunday at 6 PM. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Ascension Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral. www.marroccos.com
